Cancar finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 127-99 loss to the Mavericks.

Cancar played a whopping 23 minutes Friday, a garbage-time special if ever there was one. The Nuggets were blown out by the Mavericks, meaning the second and third units saw a ton of run down the stretch. Clearly, there are no moves to be made from a fantasy perspective, but it is nice to see the fringe guys getting some run.