Cancar was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee after suffering the injury while playing for the Slovenian national team Friday in an exhibition against Greece, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

A timeline for Cancar's return likely won't be established until he undergoes surgery, but the 26-year-old forward looks poised to miss most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season. With averages of 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game over 60 appearances in 2022-23, Cancar wasn't a vital part of the Denver rotation last season, but his expected absence for the majority of the upcoming campaign could result in rookies Hunter Tyson and Julian Strawther getting more playing time than expected early on.