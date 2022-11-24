Cancar accumulated 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 131-126 overtime win over the Thunder.

Cancar stepped up in a big way for the injury-depleted Nuggets, coming off the bench to score a season-high 20 points. As a player who is often out of the rotation, this was a career-defining night for a player who has always had a small amount of intrigue about him. If Michael Porter (heel) is to miss more time, Cancar could be worth a look, at least in deeper formats.