Cancar ended Tuesday's 146-112 victory over the Timberwolves with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes.

Cancar returned to his regular bench role following a spot start Sunday against the Timberwolves, and he scored in double digits for the second time in four outings this month. The Slovenia native has had some decent performances at times, but he holds a bench role and has scored in double digits just three times since the start of January, so he doesn't carry a lot of upside in most formats.