Cancar notched 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Hornets.

Cancar made his first start of the season -- and second of his career -- with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) sidelined, and he made the most of his time on the court. The 11-point output was a season-high mark for the Slovenian forward, who has scored in double digits just twice all year long.