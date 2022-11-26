Cancar closed with 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 114-104 victory over the Clippers.

With Michael Porter (heel) still inactive, Cancar continues to post impressive numbers. His solid play as a fill-in for the second unit could earn him more playing time even when Porter returns, so he's worth a spot on your fantasy watchlist.