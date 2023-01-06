Cancar logged 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 122-91 victory over the Clippers.

Cancar had the first double-double of his career Thursday, taking advantage of a Clippers team that apparently didn't feel like playing competitive basketball. While Cancar has shown flashes this season, his role is typically locked in at no more than 17 minutes per night. He can be considered for streaming purposes when the Nuggets are short-handed but beyond that, he has no tangible value outside of the deepest formats.