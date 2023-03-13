Cancar (wrist) played six minutes in Sunday's 122-120 loss to the Nets, finishing with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound.

Cancar was cleared to return from his wrist injury ahead of Friday's game against the Spurs, but he didn't see the floor in a coach's decision in the Nuggets' 128-120 loss. While he received some playing time Sunday, Cancar picked up a flagrant foul and personal foul within a one-minute stretch early in the second quarter and ended up sitting for the entire second half. Cancar looks as though he may be on the fringe of the Nuggets' rotation for the time being.