Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Goes unused Sunday
Cancar (coach's decision) wasn't used off the bench Sunday in the Nuggets' 115-107 loss to the Pacers.
Denver was without four players due to injury, affording Cancar the rare opportunity to dress for the contest. Since the game was fairly competitive throughout, however, Cancar ultimately didn't see the floor while coach Michael Malone maintained a 10-man rotation. Cancar has appeared in just seven contests for Denver during his rookie campaign, logging no more than three minutes on any occasion.
