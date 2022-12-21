Cancar posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Cancar saw his most minutes since Nov. 30 during Tuesday's blowout win and made the most of his extending playing time by grabbing a season-high seven boards. When the 2017 second-round pick plays more than 10 minutes (nine games), he's averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.7 minutes. However, he likely won't reach that plateau anytime soon, as Michael Porter (heel) is expected to return to game action in the near future.