Cancar (knee) went back to the locker room with 3:47 remaining in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against Memphis, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Cancar threw down a dunk but landed awkwardly on his left leg and grabbed at his left knee. The forward tore his ACL in the same knee last year, and it is unlikely he will return to the game. If Cancar remains out, he will finish with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four rebounds across 11 minutes.