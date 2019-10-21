Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Cancar turned his ankle in Sunday's practice, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

A 2017 second-round pick, Cancar spent the past two seasons overseas before signing with Denver this summer. While the Slovenian forward looks on track to open 2019-20 on the Denver roster, he won't be included in the rotation even if the ankle injury proves to be a non-issue.