Cancar (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.

Cancar missed Friday's meeting with the Thunder due to a non-COVID illness and is at risk of missing a second straight tilt. With Nikola Jokic (hamstring) also listed as questionable, Denver may find themselves thin up front Sunday. If Cancar does not suit up, Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green would be in line for larger workloads.