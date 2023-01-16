Cancar (lower leg) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Cancar missed Denver's last game due to a lower leg contusion and will be at risk of missing a second consecutive contest. If that were to be the case, Christian Braun would be in line for another extended look off the bench.
