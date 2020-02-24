Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Inactive Sunday
Cancar (coach's decision) was inactive Sunday in the Nuggets' 128-114 win over the Timberwolves.
Cancar logged 17 minutes off the bench back in the Feb. 5 win over the Jazz when the Nuggets were down to just seven available players due to injuries and trades ahead of the deadline, but he hasn't seen any action since. The fact that Cancar didn't even dress Sunday suggests that coach Michael Malone doesn't view the rookie as one of the top 13 players on the roster.
