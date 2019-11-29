Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Inactive Wednesday
Cancar (illness) did not play in Wednesday's loss to Grand Rapids.
Cancar has averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over his first seven games this season. It's unclear how much time Cancar will miss as a result of the illness, but he could return as early as Friday against Wisconsin.
