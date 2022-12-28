Cancar totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 win over the Kings.

Cancar logged a ton of playing time when compared to his usual workload, playing at least 30 minutes for just the second time this season. With Zeke Nnaji in foul trouble and Bruce Brown going down with an ankle injury, Cancar was called upon to play a sizeable role. We saw flashes from him earlier in the season and so if Brown does in fact miss time with his injury, Cancar could be worth a flier, at least in slightly deeper formats.