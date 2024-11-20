Cancar has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against Memphis due to a left knee sprain, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. He'll finish with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four rebounds across 11 minutes.

Cancar left the game at the 3:47 mark of the second quarter after landing awkwardly on his left leg following a dunk. The Nuggets are labeling his knee injury as a sprain, but the forward will likely undergo further testing to make sure there is no structural damage to his knee.