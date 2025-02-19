Cancar (knee) participated in practice Wednesday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Cancar underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in December and has missed the last 42 games for the Nuggets. This is a step in the right direction for the 27-year-old big man, as he'd provide some much-needed depth for Denver with the NBA playoffs around the corner. He's played in only four games this season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game.