Cancar will be available for Sunday's game against Brooklyn after being recalled by the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

There's a chance that Cancar could the floor for the second time this season, though, it would likely be in a limited capacity. The 22-year-old's played well for Erie this season and is averaging 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.7 minute across 10 G-League games.