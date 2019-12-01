Cancar (illness) finished with 29 points (11-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes in Friday's loss to Wisconsin.

Cancar missed Wednesday's game with an undisclosed illness, but it wasn't severe enough to cause him to miss multiple games. The 6-8 forward is averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over his first eight appearances.