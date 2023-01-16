Cancar (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando.
Cancar was initially deemed probable for Sunday's matchup, but he was downgraded to questionable Sunday afternoon before being ruled out. It's unclear whether he'll be available Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, but Davon Reed and Christian Braun could see some playing time off the bench Sunday.
