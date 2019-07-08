Cancar collected 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 84-79 win over the Magic.

Cancar was effective as a scorer and had a decent game despite finishing with more turnovers (three) than assists. With hopes of Cancar joining the fold for the 2019-20 season, he'll look to continue making a good impression here in summer league.