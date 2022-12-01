Cancar produced 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and five rebounds across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 victory over Houston.

Cancar has been playing well off the bench for the Nuggets and delivered another strong performance here, missing just one shot from the field and recording double-digit scoring numbers for the third time across his last four appearances. While Cancar is not expected to start anytime soon, he's averaging 11.3 points per game during that four-game stretch.