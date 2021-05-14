Cancar totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win over the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets were missing Michael Porter (rest), Will Barton (hamstring) and PJ Dozier (groin) Thursday, which allowed Cancar to see some extended playing time, and he did not disappoint. Everything was falling for Cancar during his career-high 18 minutes. He made five of his seven field-goal attempts, including three of four from three-point range. The Slovenian has only played double-digit minutes seven times this season.