Cancar supplied six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist across 17 minutes during Sunday's 134-124 overtime win over the Clippers.

Aaron Gordon returned from a 5-game absence which sent Cancar back to the second unit. His fantasy value takes a big hit while Gordon is healthy, and the Nuggets only play twice this week.