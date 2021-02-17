Cancar dropped two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal during Tuesday's loss to Boston.
Cancar recored six minutes off the bench for a second straight contest but finished as a non-factor in this one. The forward has registered eight total points over his past two games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Off injury report•
-
Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Still recovering from broken foot•
-
Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Out for Game 1•
-
Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Yet to debut in NBA bubble•