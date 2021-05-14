Cancar is in the starting lineup Friday against Detroit, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Cancar will be making his first career start in his second season with Denver. The forward posted 14 points, three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench during Thursday's win over Minnesota.
