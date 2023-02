Cancar will receive a spot-start Sunday with Aaron Gordon (ankle) out, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

In his previous two starts this season, Cancar has provided 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 triples, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per contest, so he could be someone to think about as a low-budget option in daily fantasy leagues. Joining him in the first unit tonight will be Christian Braun, Bruce Brown, Michael Porter Jr. and DeAndre Jordan.