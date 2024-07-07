Cancar has reached an agreement to stay with the Nuggets for the 2024-25 season, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports.

Cancar played with Slovenia during the FIBA Olympic Qualifiers, and he looked healthy after undergoing surgery in August to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury that caused him to miss the entire 2023-24 campaign. In his last healthy season with the Nuggets in 2022-23, Cancar appeared in 60 regular-season games and averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.8 minutes. He should add depth to the Nuggets' frontcourt, though he shouldn't be relevant in most fantasy formats.