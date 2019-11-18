Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Tallies double-double
Cancar posted 13 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in the loss to Lakeland on Sunday.
Cancar wasn't particularly efficient in his scoring Sunday, as he connected on just 31.3 percent of his field goals, but he still managed to record a double-double due to his high volume. Over three games played this season, Cancar has averaged 11 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
