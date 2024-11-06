site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Cancar (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.
Cancar is expected to miss his seventh straight contest Wednesday while dealing with a sprained right ankle. However, his anticipated absence won't significantly affect Denver's rotation.
