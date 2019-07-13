Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Will sign with Nuggets
Cancar will sign a contract with the Nuggets, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Cancar was a second-round pick in 2017 that Denver has been stashing overseas. Last season, with the Spanish club San Pablo Burgos, he averaged 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.
