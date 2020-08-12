The Nuggets list Cancar (foot) as out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Cancar was diagnosed with a fractured left foot shortly before the Nuggets restarted their season at the NBA bubble in Orlando on Aug. 1. Denver has yet to provide a timeline for Cancar's return, but it's possible the rookie remains sidelined through the postseason. Even when he's been healthy this season, Cancar has been outside head coach Michael Malone's rotation, appearing in 14 contests in total and averaging 3.2 minutes per game.