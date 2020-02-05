Nuggets' Will Barton: Added to injury report

Barton (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Barton emerged from Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers with some right knee inflammation, leaving his status murky for the second half of Denver's back-to-back set. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off. Over his past five games, Barton is averaging 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.4 minutes.