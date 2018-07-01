Nuggets' Will Barton: Agrees to four-year deal with Denver
Barton and the Nuggets agreed to terms on a four-year, $54 million contract Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
Barton will get a major pay raise after playing on perhaps the most team-friendly contract in the entire league over the past two seasons. The Memphis product has developed into one of the most versatile wings in the Western Conference, and he's coming off of his best individual season in 2017-18. Barton appeared in 81 games -- making 41 starts -- and posted averages of 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steal per game.
