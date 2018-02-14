Nuggets' Will Barton: Another 20-point effort in victory

Barton registered 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 43 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 win over the Spurs.

Barton's scoring total was second only to Nikola Jokic's on the Nuggets for the night and represented his second consecutive 20-point effort. The 27-year-old has drained 19 of his 33 attempts over the last pair of contests, and that level of marksmanship and usage is helping him retain a firm hold on the starting small forward job. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Barton is averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 36.3 minutes in six February games, with his 54.4 percent success rate from the field -- including 45.2 percent from distance -- pivotal to his overall success.