Nuggets' Will Barton: Appears healthy in starting role
Barton ended with seven points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason victory over the Trail Blazers.
Barton started in the first preseason game for the Nuggets, finishing with seven points in 16 minutes. The biggest takeaway is that Barton was even on the floor given the fact it was a meaningless game. He appeared healthy and engaged, something that was quite obviously lacking last season. He is battling for the starting small forward position but to be honest, coming off the bench might put him in the best spot to put up fantasy value.
