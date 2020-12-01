Barton is fully healthy entering the 2020-21 season, according to teammate Monte Morris, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

Barton was not present at the Nuggets' media session on Tuesday, but Morris said he's been in touch with his teammate, who missed the entirety of the NBA restart in Orlando due to a knee injury. Morris said Barton is "ready to go" and noted that Barton has regained all of the strength in his right knee, which forced him to level the bubble prior to the start of the playoffs. Barton projects to open the season as the Nuggets' sixth man, but he could push Michael Porter Jr. and/or Gary Harris for a starting spot.