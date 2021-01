Barton is averaging 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists through the Nuggets' first four games.

Despite saying during the preseason that he believes he's a starter, Barton has come off the bench to begin the season, with Michael Porter Jr. getting the nod at small forward and Gary Harris starting at shooting guard. Barton has still been productive, though he has just three steals in 107 total minutes thus far.