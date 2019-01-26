Nuggets' Will Barton: Back in starting lineup
Barton will return to the starting lineup in place of Torrey Craig in Friday's game against the Suns, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
On Wednesday, Barton exploded for 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in his fifth game back after a multi-month long absence, which may have triggered his return to the starting lineup. It remains to be seen if he will see that many minutes again, as coach Mike Malone did mention he though he played him too many minutes in the contest. Still, he appears to be working his way back into his expected workload.
