Barton scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

The Nuggets' rotation was thinned due to the COVID-19 protocols and other injuries, leaving Barton with the chance to top 30 minutes for only the second time in his last six games. He didn't shoot well from the field, but used volume to reach double-digit points for the second consecutive contest. Barton could continue to see plenty of minutes in the team's two remaining games until the All-Star break.