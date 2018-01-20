Nuggets' Will Barton: Back to bench
Barton will come off the bench for Friday's tilt against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Jamal Murray has missed the previous two games, but is returning Friday. Barton, who had replaced him in the starting lineup, will return to his reserve role as a result. He has posted 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 30.1 minutes in 29 games off the bench this year.
