Nuggets' Will Barton: Balanced box score Tuesday
Barton posted nine points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 loss to the Grizzlies.
Barton couldn't find his shot on the road against a streaking Grizzlies team, but he still managed to rack up 27.9 fantasy points through a balanced effort. He'll look to find the bottom of the net Thursday when the Nuggets are at home against the Jazz, who are on the second night of a back-to-back.
