Nuggets' Will Barton: Bench-leading 12 points Sunday
Barton poured in 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added five rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Lakers.
Barton's scoring total led the Denver second unit an represented a nice bounce-back effort from a season-low four-point tally against the Pelicans on Friday. The veteran guard had only taken five shot attempts in that contest, but he was back up to his normal usage levels Sunday. Given his aggressive offensive game, typically strong work on the glass and solid allotment of playing time, Barton remains a highly viable fantasy option in all formats.
