Nuggets' Will Barton: Can't find net Tuesday
Barton recorded six points (1-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason win over the Lakers.
Barton is 4-for-21 through two preseason contests, which is far from encouraging. He may still be getting used to his new role as starting small forward due to the Nuggets trading away Wilson Chandler.
