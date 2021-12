Barton had 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Magic.

Up by 16 at half, the Nuggets found themselves down three with nine seconds to play -- a possession in which Barton fired a deep, contested three very prematurely. Final possession aside, it was an underwhelming performance from Barton. Averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per night, he will look to bounce back versus the Knicks on Saturday.