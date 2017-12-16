Nuggets' Will Barton: Coming off the bench Friday
Barton will play a reserve role Friday against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Barton, who has started the previous four games, will come off the bench in favor of two-way player Torrey Craig. The Nuggets are likely just giving Craig an opportunity to impress, but Barton still figures to see a relatively healthy workload off the bench.
