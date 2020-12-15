Barton (knee) said he believes he could be available for the Nuggets' final two preseason games, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

The Nuggets have closely monitored Barton's workload as he works back from a knee issue, but he said Tuesday that he's been a full participant in the last two days of practice. Barton could make his exhibition debut Wednesday night or Friday night against Portland. Denver opens the regular season on Dec. 23 versus Sacramento.