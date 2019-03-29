Nuggets' Will Barton: Delivers dud in blowout loss

Barton posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 29 minutes Thursday in the Nuggets' 112-85 loss to the Rockets.

Barton had hit double figures in the scoring column in each of the previous seven games but saw that streak come to an end in emphatic fashion. Even though it's safe to view the two-point performance as an outlier, Barton wasn't exactly supplementing his scoring during that seven-game stretch with ample production in other areas. He's averaging 5.2 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.9 triples and is shooting 39.2 percent from the field in March, so Barton doesn't need to be treated as a must-hold player at this point in the season.