Nuggets' Will Barton: Delivers dud in blowout loss
Barton posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 29 minutes Thursday in the Nuggets' 112-85 loss to the Rockets.
Barton had hit double figures in the scoring column in each of the previous seven games but saw that streak come to an end in emphatic fashion. Even though it's safe to view the two-point performance as an outlier, Barton wasn't exactly supplementing his scoring during that seven-game stretch with ample production in other areas. He's averaging 5.2 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.9 triples and is shooting 39.2 percent from the field in March, so Barton doesn't need to be treated as a must-hold player at this point in the season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Strong performance in road win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Improved performance Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Equals season-high scoring total•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Strong performance Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Season-high 23 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Drops 20 points in victory•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.